TUCSON, Ariz. -- Steven Alker won the Cologuard Classic on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour Champions title, beating Long Island club pro Jason Caron with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff at La Paloma Country Club.

Alker and Caron each shot 5-under 66 to finish at 12-under 201. Alker played the back nine in 5 under with an eagle on the par-5 11th and birdies on Nos. 15-17. Caron birdied the final three holes of regulation.

Alker won the first playoff in the 11-year history of the event, moving the 53-year-old New Zealander into second place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings behind Ernie Els.

The 52-year-old Caron is the head pro at Mill River in Oyster Bay, New York. He's winless in 13 career starts on the 50-and-over tour.

Greg Chalmers, the leader after each of the first two rounds, missed a chance to join the playoff when his 8-foot birdie try on 18 slid past. He had a 71 to tie for third at 11 under with fellow Australian Rod Pampling (67). Els was fifth at 10 under after a 70.