The Players Championship 2025: How to watch, schedule, more

No course on the PGA Tour presents as thin a line between success and failure year after year as the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, the site of the Players Championship. No golfer in the history of the Players has traversed that line more impressively than Scottie Scheffler. The only two-time defending champion in the history of the tournament has his sights set on a three-peat and his first win of 2025.

The World No. 1 headlines a field of 144 golfers this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Scheffler found himself five shots behind Xander Schauffele after 54 holes a year ago, but then hoisted the Players trophy for a second straight year after posting a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in the final round. Scheffler finished 20 under and defeated Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman by a stroke.

The PGA Tour's flagship event features a $25 million purse, with $4.5 million and 750 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. Only six golfers in the tournament's history have won more than once. Scheffler looks to join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winners. The Golden Bear won the Players three times (1974, 1976 and 1978) in the first five years of its existence.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Players Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday: Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass at 4 p.m. (fan-favorite golf content creators in nine-hole competition)

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

All-Access coverage features individual feeds of every group in the morning wave on all four days of the tournament. Marquee and featured groups include the world's top 10 players. Coverage also includes a special ESPN BET stream with live betting data, insights and analysis on all four days.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

