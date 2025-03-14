How to watch the 2025 TGL playoffs: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The field for the first TGL playoffs, which will be held at the 1,500-fan capacity SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is set. Los Angeles Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club will compete for the inaugural SoFi Cup.

No. 1-seeded Los Angeles will face No. 4 New York in the first semifinal Monday, followed by second-seeded The Bay taking on No. 3 Atlanta in the second semifinal Tuesday.

The winner of each semifinal matchup returns to SoFi Center the following week for a best-of-three finals across two nights. Match 1 of the finals will be on March 24. Match 2 and Match 3 (if necessary) will take place March 25.

All the action will be available live on the ESPN family of networks and digital platforms.

Here are key facts about the TGL playoffs:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Semifinals

Monday

No. 1 Los Angeles Golf Club vs. No. 4 New York Golf Club: 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Tuesday

No. 2 The Bay Golf Club vs. No. 3 Atlanta Drive GC: 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Finals (best of three)

March 24

Match 1: 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

March 25

Match 2: 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Match 3 (if necessary): 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the TGL streaming hub.

How can fans access more TGL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN TGL hub page for highlights, news and more.