Open Extended Reactions

Joaquín Niemann shot a 64 to move up the leaderboard and tie Dustin Johnson for the second-round lead at LIV Golf Singapore on Saturday.

Johnson, the first-round leader, recorded a round of 68 to follow his opening-round 63. He and Niemann sit at 11-under 131 for the tournament, three shots ahead of Lucas Herbert (66 on Saturday), Jason Kokrak (66), Cameron Tringale (67) and Sebastián Muñoz (68) at Sentosa Golf Club.

Johnson's 4Aces GC also rose to 20-under, taking a five-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC in the team competition. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC, seeking a third consecutive team title, are eight strokes back.

Niemann, of Chile, mixed eight birdies and a bogey in the second round. He and Johnson will play in the leaders' group in the final round for the first time since 2022 in Boston, a tournament won by Johnson when he holed an eagle putt on a playoff hole.

Both Niemann and Johnson have three LIV tournament wins to go with multiple team victories. Niemann has one win this season, capturing the title at LIV Adelaide.

"It's always fun playing with DJ," Niemann said. "I'm excited for that tomorrow."

So is Johnson.

"Obviously I'm in a good position with a chance to win but need to go out and ... play really good," Johnson said. "Obviously there's a lot of really good players right around the lead, so nothing is safe."

Kokrak, in the group three shots back at 134, would continue a winning streak by members of Smash GC with an individual title. Teammates Talor Gooch (2023) and captain Brooks Koepka (2024) won the past two seasons in Singapore.

"Good vibes with two teammates that have already won here," Kokrak said. "I know the golf course well enough. I know what to do. It's just going out there and actually doing it."

On the team side, Mickelson' HyFlyers have yet to win a title. They finished third last week in Hong Kong, with Mickelson in third in the player standings to make his first LIV podium.

Tringale, another player in the race for the individual title, said he wants a victory just as much for the HyFlyers, which also has Andy Ogletree and Brendan Steele on its team.

"We all just want it so bad," Tringale said. "We want to prove to people that we're a legitimate team. There's no reason we can't do it. We're all excited about the chance."

The 4Aces have seven victories to their credit but none since 2023, a drought spanning 22 events.

"Last year was probably a little bit frustrating, and then obviously it's still early this year but it seems like we're all four playing pretty solid right now," Johnson said of his team. "That's the key to winning out here is you've got to have four players all playing well. If you can do that, then you give yourself a chance to win."

But he isn't taking anything for granted.

"The competition is so good out here," Johnson said. "The quality of players from top to bottom is pretty high. To win as a team, it's really tough."