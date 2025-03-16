Open Extended Reactions

Joaquín Niemann of Chile won the LIV Golf Singapore by five strokes Sunday, securing his second victory in four events this season.

The 26-year-old Niemann made six birdies in his final round of 6-under 65 for a total of 17-under at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"Today was one of those days," said Niemann, who also won the LIV event last month in Adelaide, Australia. "Everything went my way."

American Brooks Koepka finished second at 12-under, with Ben Campbell in third at 11-under.

"Not really hitting it great," said Koepka, who also shot a 65 on Sunday. "But kind of tried to figure out how to finish second because first was obviously out of reach."

Overnight leader Dustin Johnson carded a round of 2-over, which included four bogeys and two birdies to finish at 9-under for the tournament.

In the team event, Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, won with a total of 22-under, three ahead of Legion XIII and four ahead of 4Aces GC.

"This week was a tough week because I've been sick all week and haven't been able to help the team as much as I would have liked to," Garcia said. "To see the performance that my teammates put in to be able to get this win was pretty impressive."

Reuters contributed to this report.