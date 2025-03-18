Valspar Championship 2025: How to watch, schedule, more

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy won the rain-delayed Players Championship on Monday after beating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff. The victory on St. Patrick's Day marked the Northern Irishman's second win this season in signature events -- one at Pebble Beach and one at TPC Sawgrass.

The PGA Tour continues its run through Florida this week with the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor. The first day of spring aligns with Thursday's opening round, as 156 golfers look to snag a share of the $8.7 million purse.

Copperhead features the "Snake Pit," a three-hole stretch in the par-4 16th, par-3 17th and par-4 18th that can put a brutal end to any round. Defending event winner Peter Malnati posted a bogey-free 3-under with three birdies across the stretch a year ago en route to earning a two-shot victory over Cameron Young.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Valspar Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Sepp Straka

▪︎ Shane Lowry

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.