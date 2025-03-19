Patrick Cantlay makes a putt on Hole 15 to finish the round and sends Atlanta Drive GC to the TGL finals. (0:18)

The TGL playoffs continued with a match between The Bay Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club on Tuesday night.

The Bay GC, the No. 2 seed in the postseason, suffered its only loss of the year in its season finale vs. Los Angeles Golf Club on March 3 -- losing the top seed for the playoffs. Third-seeded Atlanta Drive GC's only loss of the season was against The Bay on Feb. 17.

Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry were the active players for The Bay, while Wyndham Clark was inactive. For Atlanta, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay played. Lucas Glover was inactive.

Atlanta beat The Bay, 9-3. Atlanta advances to the finals to face off with New York GC in a best-of-three series on March 24 and 25.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's TGL playoff match.

Lee hits drive 190 mph

Min Woo with 190 mph ball speed. FAST. pic.twitter.com/9BeP2e8zPw — TGL (@TGL) March 18, 2025

The league leader in average driver distance and average driver speed picked up where he left off in the regular season. Lee got all of the ball in his first drive of the night, sending it 328 yards and reaching a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

Playoff golf brings the stars out

✨ Some recognizable faces out here tonight. pic.twitter.com/iu4V4oza1C — TGL (@TGL) March 18, 2025

There were plenty of stars in attendance for the second match of the TGL semifinals on Tuesday. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, Boston Common golfer Rory McIlroy, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and tight end Kyle Pitts were among those who tuned in.

Lowry narrowly misses from the bunker

Lowry did his best to keep Atlanta from getting a point on Hole 8, as he nearly hit a 40-foot chip shot from the bunker for par. The shot appeared to be on a perfect line, but the ball veered right just as it was about to roll into the hole.

Thomas gets lucky on Hole 10

Golf is a game of inches 😅 Justin Thomas needed a lucky roll to avoid going OB.



📺 @TGL is live on ESPN/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Gittyv27Zq — ESPN (@espn) March 19, 2025

Thomas needed all the luck he could get during his second shot on Hole 10. The ball was clearly heading out of bounds, but it landed back in play after bouncing in the restricted area. Even McIlroy was impressed, calling it "the luckiest bounce" he had ever seen on the broadcast.

Cantlay near hole-in-one seals win

📍 12th hole, @atlantadrivegc clinches a spot in the Finals against NY. pic.twitter.com/wgnt91WSxH — TGL (@TGL) March 19, 2025

With its back against the wall, The Bay threw its last hammer of the match ahead of Hole 12, to double the hole's value. But it didn't work in the team's favor, as Cantlay immediately responded by hitting a near hole-in-one.

The ball landed just under four feet from the hole. To ensure a win, Atlanta threw its last hammer of the match as well, making the hole worth three points. Afterward, Cantlay hit the putt, giving Atlanta the win.