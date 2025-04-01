Open Extended Reactions

The sixth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is here and there's no shortage of storylines to go around as defending champions, experienced participants of the event and young up-and-coming stars battle it out at one of the most iconic venues in the sport.

Here are six players to watch as the tournament kicks off at Champions Retreat Golf Club Wednesday and Thursday before the final round at Augusta National on Saturday.

Lottie Woad

When Woad secured last year's ANWA crown, she did it in thrilling fashion, making birdies on three of her last four holes to hold off Bailey Shoemaker by a stroke. The victory propelled Woad to an impressive 2024 as she rose to No. 1 in the world amateur rankings. Since last year's event, she's had only one other win but also a remarkable run of top-5 finishes (10) and eight straight top-3 finishes starting with the Folds of Honor Collegiate event last September.

"I think just after [ANWA], it gave me a lot of confidence, especially coming from behind. Knowing I'm never out of it," Woad said in her pre-tournament news conference. "I was kind of riding the wave into that and I think it set me up for the rest of the year. Expectations maybe changed a little bit but I obviously had high expectations I guess before then, so it didn't change too much."

As part of the LPGA's new LEAP program, where amateurs are able to attain LPGA status through various events and milestones, Woad earned two points by winning last year's ANWA and could earn two more if she wins again, putting her within two more points of reaching the required 20 to get her LPGA Tour card.

"I'm really focusing on playing good golf really and seeing where that puts me," Woad said. "I've always dreamed of playing on the LPGA so to maybe be able to get that slightly easier way of not needing to go to Q-School would definitely be huge."

Even though the event has not lent itself to repeat winners in its short history, Woad's consistency and experience makes her an undeniable favorite to become the first back-to-back winner.

Bailey Shoemaker

As mentioned above, Shoemaker was nearly the author of one of the most exciting ANWA wins, shooting a 66 on Sunday which looked to be enough for a playoff until Woad held her off by stitching together a marvelous finish of her own.

Shoemaker hasn't exactly been taking the golf world by storm since -- she's ranked 45th in the world amateur golf rankings and has yet to win an event. Her best tournament finish was sixth place at the Leadership and Golf College Invitational last September.

USC head coach Justin Silverstein is not worried, however. Silverstein said that though Shoemaker hasn't been able to put it all together in recent tournament rounds, her ball-striking data while playing at home has been "the best it's been by a mile" while her putting has been Tour-level good. This season, she's gaining about 0.25 strokes per round with her putter.

"Based on all of that," Silverstein said. "I'd look for it to all click soon."

Jasmine Koo

Shoemaker is the name many will remember from last year, but make sure to also keep an eye on her USC teammate, Jasmine Koo.

Koo, a freshman, is currently the No. 1 player in the AJGA rankings and the No. 2 player in the world amateur rankings. Beginning with last year's ANWA, where she finished fourth, Koo has had a ridiculous run of finishes. In 17 counting appearances, she's won four events, finished top-5 in seven and her worst finish is 17th place at the U.S. Women's Amateur. Perhaps her most impressive feat, however, came at last year's LPGA Chevron Championship where she was one of two amateurs to make the cut and finished in 13th place at a pro event.

Asterisk Talley

Asterisk Talley is currently the No. 14 ranked women's amateur in the world. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Talley was one of the surprises of last year's ANWA after she finished tied for eighth at just 15 years old. Talley has proven she has star potential since, winning the Annika Invitational in January by five strokes and finishing second in both the U.S. Girls' Junior and U.S. Women's Amateur while winning the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball. Talley is currently ranked No. 14 in the world amateur rankings and has had nine top-10 finishes over the last year. Perhaps her most impressive feat, however, was tying for the honor of low amateur at last year's U.S. Women's Open. Once again, she's only 16!

Rianne Malixi

The Philippine native is the only player Talley couldn't beat at the U.S. Girls' Junior and U.S. Women's Amateur last year. Her wins at both events marked only the second time a player has won both in a calendar year and she did it in commanding fashion, beating Talley in the Junior 8&7 in match play and 3&2 in the Women's Amateur.

The 18-year-old is a Duke commit set to start her tenure in Durham in 2025 and her rampant run has come after missing the cut at last year's ANWA in what was her first appearance. Since, the No. 4 ranked player in the world has had six top-5 finishes in her last 11 counting events and will be looking to have a longer competitive week in Augusta this time around. Her game appears ready for it.

Mirabel Ting

No one has won more events since last year's ANWA than Ting. She's the No. 3 amateur in the world for a reason: over the last 12 months, the Florida State player has won six times. Her play this season has earned her the top spot in the NCAA Division I rankings, where she holds a lead on second place that is the same size as the lead that second place holds on 42nd place.

A 65th place finish at the NCAA championships is the only eyesore on Ting's record. But Ting won her last two events she's played in this year and you can easily argue no one's game is in better form heading into Augusta than the 19-year-old from Malaysia.