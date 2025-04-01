How to watch 2025 PGA Valero Texas Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio is the stage for the Valero Texas Open for the 15th straight year this week, as the PGA Tour concludes its trek through the Longhorn State. After Min Woo Lee held off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland and grabbed his first PGA Tour win last week at the Texas Children's Houston Open, a new 156-player field tees it up in San Antonio in the last shot to qualify for the Masters. Only the winner will gain entry to the first major of the year if not already exempt.

Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff over Denny McCarthy in San Antonio a season ago. The two return for another shot at the crown. Bhatia will see his first action since tying for third at the Players Championship on March 17. McCarthy looks to break through after already posting five top-20 finishes this season. Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open in 2019 and 2023. A share of $9.5 million is on the line in San Antonio, with $1,710,000 going to the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Valero Texas Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 8:15 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 8:15 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 10 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 10 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

