Open Extended Reactions

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Ryan McCormick has not been having much fun this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, so he decided to control his anger Friday by taping his mouth shut.

The Korn Ferry Tour posted video of McCormick playing with clear tape over his mouth and explaining the peculiar move.

"Been having not-so-fun times this year on the golf course. Pretty angry and mad," McCormick said after his round. "So I figured I've tried a lot of things, and I just figured I'd shut myself up. So I put tape over my mouth."

Golf is hard.



Ryan McCormick resorted to taping his mouth during R2 of @clubcarchamp. pic.twitter.com/rBjreDoNfN — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 4, 2025

After opening with a 1-over 73 at the Club Car Championship, he posted a 72 and was certain to miss the cut.

One reason for the extraordinary move was McCormick said he didn't want to create a negative experience for his playing partners.

"I was hoping maybe that it would help me. Can't say that it did or didn't. It certainly makes you breathe. I felt like Bane, like Batman, muzzle myself. I mean, I'm not like proud. I don't want to create an experience for my playing partners that's not fair. And, you know, it's not fair to me either or other people. Having a tough time, and that was my solution today."

McCormick, relegated back to the developmental Korn Ferry Tour after a year on the PGA Tour in 2024, has played the weekend only three times in six starts and has yet to finish in the top 40.

He said he has read books and talked to people. Nothing seems to work.

"I've run out of ideas, and I thought about the tape thing a couple of weeks ago," McCormick said. "So just unfortunately it came down to that today."