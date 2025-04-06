Open Extended Reactions

Bryson DeChambeau used a 2-under-par 70 through difficult, windy conditions to take over the pole position at LIV Golf Miami on Saturday at Trump National Doral.

DeChambeau, seeking his third LIV Golf individual title, crushed a 400-yard drive to secure a birdie on his first hole of the day. The reigning U.S. Open champion added birdies on Holes 5, 16 and 17 to counterbalance two bogeys and finish his day 5 under for the tournament, two strokes ahead of the competition.

No other Crushers GC teammates finished the day among the Top 14, though the Crushers are in a tie for third with Fireballs GC, each within three strokes of Ripper GC in the lead. 4AcesGC is second.

The Fireballs, seeking their fourth consecutive tournament title, are well represented by Sergio Garcia, who is alone in second place at 3 under after a 1-under round. His day featured birdies on Holes 1, 3 and 10, as well as bogeys on 6 and 17.

Ripper GC's Marc Leishman also shot 1 under to forge a three-way tie for third place at 2 under for the tournament. He's tied with Patrick Reed (75) and Phil Mickelson (73).

Jon Rahm fired a 2-under 70 to get to 1 under for the tourney, tying him with Dean Burmester (71).

Dustin Johnson (75) is a stroke back in eighth place. Charl Schwartzel (75) and Cameron Tringale (72) are tied for ninth one stroke over par.