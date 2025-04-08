Open Extended Reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Jason Day, who turned plenty of heads with his outfit choices at last year's Masters, said he won't be wearing such bold ensembles after Augusta National requested he sport a more reserved look this week.

The Australian former world No. 1, who left Nike in early 2024 to join Malbon Golf, had some interesting outfits ready for the year's first major this week but has since had to make changes.

"We kind of did, but we kind of cut everything in half," Day, 37, said Tuesday. "With what we're supposed to wear, they said that's a little bit much, but that's OK.

"We had to send it in. I think I'm on the short list of guys that have to send their scripting in now. I get it. It was a little bit much on Thursday."

At the 2024 Masters, Day wore baggy blue pants and a loud sweater vest that featured "No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship" in large block letters across the front when he showed up on the Friday to complete his first round alongside Tiger Woods.

Jason Day was asked by Augusta National to have a more reserved look at this year's Masters after turning heads with this wardrobe choice in 2024. Warren Little/Getty Images

But when he showed up for the second round later that day, the vest was gone. He later said tournament organizers had asked him to remove the garment.

Day, who finished runner-up in his Masters debut in 2011 and this week will make his 14th start at Augusta National, said he was fine altering his outfits and did not want to be a distraction.

"It's good. I understand. We're here for the tournament," Day said. "This is why we come every April. We're here to play the tournament and I understand. We'll do what we can with what we have fashion-wise and enjoy playing the tournament."