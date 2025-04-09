Defending champion Scottie Scheffler sits down with Jeff Darlington to discuss his experience winning the 2024 Masters. (2:52)

The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 63rd edition.

Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural contest, the Par 3 Contest is a lighthearted competition where contestants and past Masters champions are invited to play on a shortened nine-hole course. Often, golfers choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.

Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.

There have been 112 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition. In 2024, there were five holes-in-one -- Luke List, Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover, and Viktor Hovland

Superstition might cause contestants who expect to be contenders in the Masters to try not to win -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.

Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:

Sammy Spieth starts things off

Jordan Spieth's son took a mighty swing at the ball to the delight of the crowd.

Herding kids

Parenting can be difficult. So can golfing. Trying to do both at the same time? Even more so.

Near miss for Bubba

Bubba Watson came this close to an ace. A good sign of things to come in the main tournament?

Nearly a backspinning ace from Bubba Watson. He leads the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/l7OmFH8DFv — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Faldo nearly aces it

Another shot at a hole-in-one that just missed, this time from Nick Faldo.

Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo narrowly misses his approach into No. 4. #themasters pic.twitter.com/PmdEOgq1gN — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

It runs in the family

Excellent putt here from Billy Horschel's daughter.