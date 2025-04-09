The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 63rd edition.
Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural contest, the Par 3 Contest is a lighthearted competition where contestants and past Masters champions are invited to play on a shortened nine-hole course. Often, golfers choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.
Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.
There have been 112 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition. In 2024, there were five holes-in-one -- Luke List, Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover, and Viktor Hovland
Superstition might cause contestants who expect to be contenders in the Masters to try not to win -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.
Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:
Sammy Spieth starts things off
Jordan Spieth's son took a mighty swing at the ball to the delight of the crowd.
Let it rip, Sammy Spieth. #themasters pic.twitter.com/oqTqIp2uSC— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Herding kids
Parenting can be difficult. So can golfing. Trying to do both at the same time? Even more so.
Half playing, half parenting. Multi-tasking at its best. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MD6fFzlcNg— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Near miss for Bubba
Bubba Watson came this close to an ace. A good sign of things to come in the main tournament?
Nearly a backspinning ace from Bubba Watson. He leads the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/l7OmFH8DFv— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Faldo nearly aces it
Another shot at a hole-in-one that just missed, this time from Nick Faldo.
Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo narrowly misses his approach into No. 4. #themasters pic.twitter.com/PmdEOgq1gN— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
It runs in the family
Excellent putt here from Billy Horschel's daughter.
Pure elation. #themasters pic.twitter.com/qg7ondKd1W— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025