          Best moments from the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest

          play
          Scottie Scheffler relives his surreal 2024 Masters win (2:52)

          Defending champion Scottie Scheffler sits down with Jeff Darlington to discuss his experience winning the 2024 Masters. (2:52)

          • ESPN.com
          Apr 9, 2025, 05:30 PM

          The beloved tradition of the Masters Par 3 Contest is back for its 63rd edition.

          Dating back to 1960, when Sam Snead won the inaugural contest, the Par 3 Contest is a lighthearted competition where contestants and past Masters champions are invited to play on a shortened nine-hole course. Often, golfers choose relatives, celebrities, spouses or children as their caddies.

          Though the competition is lighthearted, the contestants still play to win.

          There have been 112 holes-in-one made in the history of the competition. In 2024, there were five holes-in-one -- Luke List, Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover, and Viktor Hovland

          Superstition might cause contestants who expect to be contenders in the Masters to try not to win -- no winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.

          Here are some of the best moments from this year's Par 3 Contest:

          Sammy Spieth starts things off

          Jordan Spieth's son took a mighty swing at the ball to the delight of the crowd.

          Herding kids

          Parenting can be difficult. So can golfing. Trying to do both at the same time? Even more so.

          Near miss for Bubba

          Bubba Watson came this close to an ace. A good sign of things to come in the main tournament?

          Faldo nearly aces it

          Another shot at a hole-in-one that just missed, this time from Nick Faldo.

          It runs in the family

          Excellent putt here from Billy Horschel's daughter.