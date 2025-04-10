Open Extended Reactions

Masters week is here, and with it comes all the pageantry and tradition of one of the world's most iconic sporting events -- as well as some distinctive fashion.

After his wild wardrobe in 2024, Augusta National asked Jason Day to reign in his stylistic choices -- which were "a bit much," he admitted. But he's not the only one with some unique fashion in Georgia this week.

Leading the way so far in 2025 has been Cameron Smith, mullet and all. On Wednesday, Smith went all-in on formality as he went through his practice session rocking a suit jacket over his polo shirt.

Smith may have grabbed the most attention for his fit, but plenty of other players have flashed their style throughout Masters week as well. Here's the best of Masters fashion from Augusta:

Phil Mickelson's shoes

Phil Mickelson sports a pair of Masters-themed shoes during a Wednesday practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Joe Highsmith's hat

Joe Highsmith wears a wide-brimmed hat during the first round. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Gary Player's shoes