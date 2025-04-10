Masters 2025 Par 3: Rory McIlroy's 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, makes huge putt

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy will be hoping his daughter's huge putt will be a positive omen for his Masters tournament this week. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy's four-year-old daughter, Poppy, stole the show at the Masters Par 3 contest on Wednesday by making an incredible 25ft, downhill putt without hardly trying.

You'd be forgiven for having low expectations when Poppy stepped up to the ball on the ninth green, holding the putter in one hand, only to get a great surprise when she tapped the ball forward and saw it roll and break toward the hole.

When it dropped, Lowry threw his hands in the air in astonishment, while Poppy celebrated with a hug from her dad.

Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

"We're waiting nine months from the last major so to end your preparations with such a fun afternoon is great," McIlroy told reporters.

"If you're not ready by now, you don't have a chance. Let's have fun, go home, have dinner and rest and relax for Thursday."

McIlroy is one of the favourites heading into this year's Masters, which begins on Thursday, where he will once again aim to win an illustrious green jacket and become just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.