The third round of the Masters is underway, with plenty of early fireworks among the top players in contention.

It has been all Rory McIlroy in the third round. Looking for his first green jacket, he was 5 under on his first five holes after three birdies and an eagle to jump into the lead. He also had a strong second-round showing, joining Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau near the top of the leaderboard.

But there's still a lot of golf to be played for the biggest purse ($21 million, with $4.2 million for the winner) in Masters history. Here are some of the best moments from the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

Corey Conners is moving his way up

DeChambeau is owning No. 8

Bryson DeChambeau powers his way to a birdie on No. 8. He's two off the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/aQP9OnBC8O — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

McIlory's day just keeps getting better

342 yards off the tee on No. 5. A nine iron into the green. Another birdie for Rory McIlroy. #themasters pic.twitter.com/KDk9O2YQKv — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

McIlory is feeling it on No. 3

Rory McIlroy has a hop in his step. He's four under par through three holes today. #themasters pic.twitter.com/DMBeUMb7Mu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

Eagle for McIlory on No. 2

McIlory picks up where he left off Rory McIlroy continues his strong play with a birdie on No. 1. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LEy7e2uoFw — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

DeChambeau starts Round 3 the right way