          Masters 2025: Best moments from the third round

          Horschel explains mental game at The Masters, moving forward

          Florida alum Billy Horschel joins Marty Smith and Ron Slay to discuss his mindset at Augusta and how he plans to carry that focus through the rest of the season.

          • ESPN staffApr 12, 2025, 09:12 PM

          The third round of the Masters is underway, with plenty of early fireworks among the top players in contention.

          It has been all Rory McIlroy in the third round. Looking for his first green jacket, he was 5 under on his first five holes after three birdies and an eagle to jump into the lead. He also had a strong second-round showing, joining Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau near the top of the leaderboard.

          But there's still a lot of golf to be played for the biggest purse ($21 million, with $4.2 million for the winner) in Masters history. Here are some of the best moments from the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

