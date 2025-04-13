An overwhelmed Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters in a playoff vs. Justin Rose to become just the sixth golfer in history to win a career grand slam. (1:56)

At long last, Rory McIlroy is a major championship winner again.

McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday by defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff -- the 11th such playoff at the Masters since 1975 and first since 2017, when Sergio Garcia defeated Rose.

It's McIlroy's first major victory since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla. McIlroy becomes the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam and first since Tiger Woods completed the feat in 2000, according to ESPN Research.

The major win for McIlroy didn't come without bumps in the road. He had four double bogeys in the tournament, including two in the first round. Entering this year, no player had won the Masters after making four double bogeys or worse in the week.

Rose's birdie on 18 momentarily tied him with McIlroy for the lead. McIlroy answered with a birdie on 17 to retake the lead, only to bogey the 18th hole to land in a playoff with Rose. McIlroy then won with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Here's how the sports world reacted to McIlroy's victory.

Way to gooooo grand slammmer!!! We all love you buddy!!!



Love,

Happy pic.twitter.com/h342o5JSnP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 13, 2025

What in incredible Masters 😳

Congrats to Rory on his win and for completing the career grand slam. Amazing 👍 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 13, 2025

Four majors made @McIlroyRory great. Completing a career Grand Slam, legendary. pic.twitter.com/inD1hyPkWr — Nike (@Nike) April 13, 2025

RORY!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 13, 2025

Get that man the green jacket 🏌️‍♂️



Rory McIlroy comes out on top in an epic showdown at @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/g8p2BBXSpY — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2025