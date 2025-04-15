Rory McIlroy speaks to Marty Smith about the pressure he has felt in his career and the burden that has been lifted with his Masters win. (2:12)

Rory McIlroy's breakthrough Masters win was shaped by a deliberate strategy to stay laser-focused, even if that meant not saying a word to playing partner Bryson DeChambeau during the final round, McIlroy's sports psychologist Bob Rotella said Tuesday.

McIlroy ended his long wait for a Masters title with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat England's Justin Rose at Augusta National on Sunday. McIlroy, 35, also became the first European man to complete a career Grand Slam with the win.

DeChambeau later revealed that McIlroy did not speak to him during the final round.

"That didn't have anything to do with Bryson," Rotella told the BBC. "That was just the game plan all week, and we wanted to get lost in it.

"We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring or shooting or swinging or how far they were hitting it. We just wanted Rory to play his game."

The strategy appeared to pay off, as McIlroy edged Rose after first missing a 5-foot par putt at the 18th in regulation that forced the playoff.

"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up No. 1," Rotella said.

After Bryson DeChambeau, at right, revealed Rory McIlroy "didn't talk to me once" during Sunday's final round of the Masters, McIlroy's sports psychologist said that was the game plan. "That didn't have anything to do with Bryson," Bob Rotella said. Harry How/Getty Images

With the Grand Slam complete, Rotella said McIlroy could finally breathe more easily.

"My guess is that he will go on and win quite a few more," Rotella said. "I think he's thinking of having a multiple-win season."