HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- Justin Thomas made a pair of birdies on the crusty, breezy back nine at Harbour Town to salvage a 2-under 69 for a two-shot lead Friday at the RBC Heritage, his first 36-hole lead in more than four years.

Thomas is winless since the 2022 PGA Championship and is wary of the topic. He also knows there's a long way to go on a course that demands precision while allowing a low score.

Si Woo Kim had one of those low scores, a blistering start that had him at 8 under through 12 holes until he settled for a 64. He was two shots behind, along with Russell Henley (68).

Six players were within four shots of the lead, a group that includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who didn't have much go right in his round of 70. On the scoring pins, he was out of position. He was in the fairway for the tucked pins. There wasn't as many birdie opportunities, but he's still right in the mix.

Andrew Novak (65) and Tommy Fleetwood (66) were three behind.

It was shaping up to be a wide-open weekend at a tournament where no one seems to stress too much coming a week after the Masters. Not everyone, of course. The mystery Friday were the four golf grips -- the shaft snapped in half -- outside the scoring trailer.

Thomas was in a far better mood, especially the end of the round. One of those tough pins was on the 13th, just to the right of steep bunker framed by railroad ties. He played wedge beautifully to the wide front of the green and holed a 15-foot putt.