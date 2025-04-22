How to watch 2025 LPGA Chevron Championship: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Chevron Championship marks the first major of the season for the LPGA. This year's tournament begins Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods. Golfers will be vying for an $8 million purse at the event.

Nelly Korda won her second career major at the Chevron Championship last year. She'll be looking to defend her title while attempting to notch her first win of the season. Meanwhile, In Gee Chun or Anna Nordqvist could secure a career Grand Slam with a win.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Chevron Championship.

When is the Chevron Championship? How can fans watch?

The Chevron Championship starts on Thursday. ESPN+ will broadcast 48 hours of featured group play in a dedicated feed from both the morning and the afternoon waves on each day.

Here's a complete schedule (all times are Eastern):

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans can catch all of the action on the LPGA streaming hub.

