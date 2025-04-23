Open Extended Reactions

Lydia Ko is dealing with a tingling sensation in her right arm after waking up with a neck spasm earlier in the week.

Ko, the World's No. 3 player, discussed her situation ahead of the LPGA's first major of the season, the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas.

"I've been getting a lot of treatment on it," Ko told Golfweek after finishing up her nine-hole pro-am event Tuesday. "It's better than yesterday but still doesn't feel like my normal arm."

Ko, who turns 28 on Thursday, said she feels she can play through the issue.

"It was playable but I could feel it at the top of my backswing and my finish," Ko said. "My coach was like, 'Oh, you kind of finish like Mr. (Arnold) Palmer.' I was like well that's good news, of all the people, I would love to be like Mr. Palmer."

A 23-time winner on the LPGA Tour and already a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, Ko won this major in 2016 when it was played at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, Calif.