Patrick Cantlay hits a great shot near the pin, while Cameron Young misses a terrific one as Atlanta wins the TGL championship against New York. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Expansion of the tech-infused TGL will start with one additional team, while bringing in LPGA stars for a women's league also is under consideration.

Mike McCarley, the CEO of TMRW Sports, which he co-founded with TGL partners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, said expansion of the six-team TGL would start with one team and go from there.

McCarley, speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports meeting in Nashville, said there is plenty of interest from potential franchise owners.

Alexis Ohanian, owner of TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club and the husband of tennis star Serena Williams, has been pushing to add women golfers.

"I've been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute," Ohanian said. "They have been very interested. It's just these things take time."

Said McCarley: "There's no secret we're working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too."