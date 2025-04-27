Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Bryson DeChambeau remained atop the leaderboard Saturday at LIV Golf Mexico City in his first start since a disappointing finish in the Masters.

Coming off a fifth-place tie at Augusta National that saw him fade in the final round, DeChambeau followed an opening 8-under 63 with a 66 to get to 13-under 129 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The U.S. Open champion had a one-stroke lead over Cameron Smith (66) with a round left in pursuit of his his first LIV Golf victory since 2023.

Joaquín Niemann was third at 10 under after a 64.

Jon Rahm had a 69 to get to 9 under.