American golfer Brandt Snedeker and Australia's Geoff Ogilvy have been named captains for next year's Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

The 16th Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 22-27, 2026, at Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named U.S. team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I'm looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf," Snedeker said in a statement. "Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team."

The U.S. team has dominated the Presidents Cup since its inception in 1994, with a 13-1-1 record against the International team, which includes golfers from around the world outside of Europe.

The American squad won 18½-11½ at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada in September in the most recent edition.

"Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team's spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans," Ogilvy said in a statement. "I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event."

Snedeker, a nine-time winner on tour, competed in the 2013 Presidents Cup and was a captain's assistant in 2024. He'll serve as a vice captain in this year's Ryder Cup, which will be played Sept. 25-28 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

"Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course, from his years representing the United States in team competition to building a family foundation benefiting children in his home state of Tennessee," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the U.S. team in 2026."

Ogilvy, 47, was a three-time competitor for the International team in 2007, 2009 and 2011. He was an assistant captain in each of the past four biennial events.

Ogilvy's golf course design firm, Ogilvy, Cocking and Mead, oversaw a complete renovation of Medinah Country Club's No. 3 Course in 2022 and 2023, adding new holes and rerouting existing ones.

"Geoff Ogilvy is the perfect captain to lead the International Team into Chicago in 2026, drawing on both his great history with the Presidents Cup and a vast knowledge of Medinah," Monahan said. "Geoff will capitalize on the upward trend of the International Team, where we have seen a passionate level of support from players and fans over the years. With his pedigree as a major champion and experience in the team room, Geoff was primed to take on this role for the 16th edition of the event."