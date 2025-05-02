Open Extended Reactions

IVINS, Utah -- Haeran Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn didn't waste time moving on from the disappointment of the first LPGA major behind them, both opening with bogey-free rounds Thursday for an ideal start in the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

Ryu missed only one fairway, one green and took 27 putts in her round of 9-under 63, giving her a one-shot lead over Jutanugarn and Wei-Ling Hsu in the LPGA's return to Utah for the first time in just over 60 years.

Ryu shared the 54-hole lead last week in the Chevron Championship, but she shot 76 -- even with an eagle on the final hole -- and missed the playoff by two shots.

"I'm not change something from my mind, because last week it was tough golf course and this week it's tough, too," Ryu said. "Just thinking more accuracy for my shot, and I think same as last week."

Jutanugarn had a rougher finish at the Chevron Championship. She needed par on the last hole to win, but she stubbed a chip behind the green and wound up making bogey. She then lipped out on a 7-foot birdie putt in the five-player playoff as Mao Saigo won.

"Last week I didn't finish the way I want, but it's so many things going on -- like good things -- and I just want to carry on from that and keep working as hard as I can," said Jutanugarn, a former No. 1 player who has gone four years without winning.

Saigo was 2 over through four holes Thursday and then steadied herself by playing bogey-free the rest of the way with four birdies to salvage a 70 at Black Desert, which is the only golf course that hosts an official PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event.

Lucy Li birdied her last two holes for a 64 and was part of a six-way tie for fourth that included Carlota Ciganda. Celine Boutier was among the group at 65.

The scoring was low without much wind and relatively soft conditions, with nearly 60% of the 144-player field breaking par.