Jason Day withdraws from Truist Championship

World No. 32 Jason Day has withdrawn from this week's Truist Championship for an undisclosed reason, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

The former major champion was replaced in the field in Philadelphia by Patrick Rodgers.

Day, 37, was forced to withdraw from The Players Championship in March due to an illness. The Australian has since tied for eighth at the Masters along with a T27 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a T49 at the RBC Heritage.

The Truist Championship is the sixth of eight signature events on the 2025 calendar, featuring a $20 million purse. However, the tournament will also be without World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is skipping the event to focus on next week's PGA Championship.