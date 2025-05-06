How to watch 2025 PGA Truist Championship: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at this week's Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. The 2025 Masters champion seeks his fourth victory of the PGA Tour season.

The Wissahickon Course hosts the PGA Tour for the first time. It also marks the tour's first trip to the City of Brotherly Love since the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, where Keegan Bradley emerged victorious.

McIlroy, Bradley and 70 others look to grab a sizable share of the $20 million purse, including $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 2025 Truist Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday:

8 a.m. - Main Feed (First Round)

8:30 a.m. - Featured Holes #3, #8, #14, & #16 (First Round)

8:45 a.m. - Featured Groups (First Round)

9 a.m. - Marquee Group (First Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Group 1 (First Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Group 2 (First Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Hole #14 (First Round)

Friday:

8 a.m. - Main Feed (Second Round)

8:30 a.m. - Featured Holes #3, #8, #14, & #16 (Second Round)

8:45 a.m. - Featured Groups (Second Round)

9 a.m. - Marquee Group (Second Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Hole #14 (Second Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Group 1 (Second Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Group 2 (Second Round)

2 p.m. - Featured Hole #16 (Second Round)

Saturday:

8 a.m. - Main Feed (Third Round)

8:30 a.m. - Featured Holes #3, #8, #14, & #16 (Third Round)

8:45 a.m. - Featured Groups (Third Round)

9 a.m. - Marquee Group (Third Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Hole #14 (Third Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Group 1 (Third Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Group 2 (Third Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Hole #16 (Third Round)

Sunday:

7:30 a.m. - Main Feed (Final Round)

8 a.m. - Featured Holes #3, #8, #14, #16 (Final Round)

8:15 a.m. - Featured Groups (Final Round)

8:30 a.m. - Marquee Group (Final Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Hole #14 (Final Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Group 1 (Final Round)

1 p.m. Featured Group 2 (Final Round)

1 p.m. - Featured Hole #16 (Final Round)

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

