Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has made a major investment in the Ladies European Tour (LET) to become the title sponsor of five women's golf events.

The events formerly known as the Aramco Team Series have been rebranded as the PIF Global Series and will take place in five countries across three continents in 2025. The tournaments will also feature prize purses increased from $1 million to $2 million.

The news comes on the heels of the $5 million prize purse for the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February, which Jeeno Thitikul earned $675,000 for winning. The event will remain intact for the 2026 season.

The five events comprising the PIF Global Series are:

• PIF Saudi Ladies International: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh (Feb. 12-15)

• Aramco Korea Championship: New Korea Country Club, Seoul, South Korea (Friday to Sunday)

• PIF Championship: Centurion Club, London (Aug. 8-10)

• Aramco Houston Championship: TBC, Houston (Sept. 5-7)

• Aramco Shenzhen Championship: Mission Hills, Shenzhen, China (Nov. 6-8)

The collective prize pool across all five events will reach $13 million.

Similar to the PIF-backed LIV Golf League, each of the revamped LET events will feature both team and individual competitions taking place simultaneously. For the team competition, captains will be appointed based on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and draft their teams.

"The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world," said Golf Saudi ambassador Charley Hull, who is ranked 14th in the world. "Golf Saudi and PIF have proven to be real game changers for women's golf, once again backing up their commitment to creating equal opportunities and raising the bar for the players.

"I love playing either as an individual or in a team, so I can't wait to tee it up at series events throughout the year and hopefully inspire more and more young people into golf around the world."

In addition to LIV and the LET, PIF has recently made significant investments in the ATP and WTA tennis tours, including serving as the naming partner for both organizations' rankings systems.