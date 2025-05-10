Justin Rose struggles down the stretch, including a double bogey on No. 16, before withdrawing ahead of the third round at the Truist Championship. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Masters runner-up Justin Rose withdrew from the Truist Championship before Saturday's third round because of an illness.

Rose, who lost to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, had struggled in the first two rounds at Philadelphia Cricket Club. He posted a 7-over 77 while playing in the rain Friday and was at the bottom of the leaderboard in the no-cut signature event.

"After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw," Rose said in a post on X. "I am not in a state to complete, and it's best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week."

The PGA Championship, the second major of the season, will be played next week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rose, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, has finished second in each of the past two majors. He tied for second at last year's Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, two strokes behind winner Xander Schauffele.

Michael Kim, who was supposed to play with Rose on Saturday, withdrew from the Truist Championship during the third round because of a back injury, the PGA Tour announced.

"Back wasn't great to start the week and aggravated it during the last two days," Kim wrote on X. "[I] will get treatment and look to get back as soon as possible."

Kim, who started the season ranked 155th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has climbed to 53rd with three top-10 finishes in his first 13 starts on tour in 2025.