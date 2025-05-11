Open Extended Reactions

FLOURTOWN, Pa. -- Days before the second major of the season, Sahith Theegala withdrew from the Truist Championship on Sunday, citing a neck injury.

Theegala opened with rounds of 69 and 71 at the $20 million, no-cut signature event before falling into last place in the field with an 8-over 78 on Saturday. After an opening birdie in the third round, Theegala carded four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

The 27-year-old Theegala was ranked No. 31 in the world entering this week.

It is unknown whether the injury will affect him at the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Theegala was the third player to withdraw from the Truist Championship, following Justin Rose (illness) and Michael Kim (back).