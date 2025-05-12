Rory McIlroy takes a trip down memory lane and breaks down why he loves to play Quail Hollow. (2:02)

Spectators were rained out for Monday's practice rounds at the PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The grounds at Quail Hollow Club were closed to fans because of the expected severe weather. Anyone with a Monday ticket could use it Tuesday or Wednesday.

Players were still allowed to practice for the season's second major, pending any lightning reported in the area.

Rain is in the forecast throughout the early part of the week but expected to clear up by Thursday's opening round.

A similar Monday washout happened last month at the Masters, where fans were sent home early because of the weather conditions.