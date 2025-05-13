Who has won the PGA Championship? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Championship is one of the four major tournaments on the PGA Tour (The Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship). The tournament has been played every year since 1916, except during World War I and World War II. The PGA Championship was decided by a match-play format until it transitioned to stroke play in 1958. The winner gets the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980) and Walter Hagen (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927) are tied with the most career PGA Championship titles, with five apiece.

Here is a look at the all-time PGA Championship winners.

Match-play era

1957: Lionel Hebert

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Doug Ford

1954: Chick Harbert

1953: Walter Burkemo

1952: Jim Turnsea

1951: Sam Snead

1950: Chandler Harper

1949: Sam Snead

1948: Ben Hogan

1947: Jim Ferrier

1946: Ben Hogan

1945: Byron Nelson

1944: Bob Hamilton

1943: Canceled due to World War II

1942: Sam Snead

1941: Vic Ghezzi

1940: Byron Nelson

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Paul Runyan

1937: Denny Shute

1936: Denny Shute

1935: Johnny Revolta

1934: Paul Runyan

1933: Gene Sarazen

1932: Olin Dutra

1931: Tom Creavy

1930: Tommy Armour

1929: Leo Diegel

1928: Leo Diegel

1927: Walter Hagen

1926: Walter Hagen

1925: Walter Hagen

1924: Walter Hagen

1923: Gene Sarazen

1922: Gene Sarazen

1921: Walter Hagen

1920: Jock Hutchison

1919: Jim Barnes

1918: Canceled due to World War I

1917: Canceled due to World War I

1916: Jim Barnes

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, rankings, scores, schedules and more.