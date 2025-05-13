        <
          Who has won the PGA Championship? All-time winners list

          Xander Schauffele holds The Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 13, 2025, 04:30 PM

          The PGA Championship is one of the four major tournaments on the PGA Tour (The Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship). The tournament has been played every year since 1916, except during World War I and World War II. The PGA Championship was decided by a match-play format until it transitioned to stroke play in 1958. The winner gets the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

          Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980) and Walter Hagen (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927) are tied with the most career PGA Championship titles, with five apiece.

          Here is a look at the all-time PGA Championship winners.

          Match-play era

          • 1957: Lionel Hebert

          • 1956: Jack Burke Jr.

          • 1955: Doug Ford

          • 1954: Chick Harbert

          • 1953: Walter Burkemo

          • 1952: Jim Turnsea

          • 1951: Sam Snead

          • 1950: Chandler Harper

          • 1949: Sam Snead

          • 1948: Ben Hogan

          • 1947: Jim Ferrier

          • 1946: Ben Hogan

          • 1945: Byron Nelson

          • 1944: Bob Hamilton

          • 1943: Canceled due to World War II

          • 1942: Sam Snead

          • 1941: Vic Ghezzi

          • 1940: Byron Nelson

          • 1939: Henry Picard

          • 1938: Paul Runyan

          • 1937: Denny Shute

          • 1936: Denny Shute

          • 1935: Johnny Revolta

          • 1934: Paul Runyan

          • 1933: Gene Sarazen

          • 1932: Olin Dutra

          • 1931: Tom Creavy

          • 1930: Tommy Armour

          • 1929: Leo Diegel

          • 1928: Leo Diegel

          • 1927: Walter Hagen

          • 1926: Walter Hagen

          • 1925: Walter Hagen

          • 1924: Walter Hagen

          • 1923: Gene Sarazen

          • 1922: Gene Sarazen

          • 1921: Walter Hagen

          • 1920: Jock Hutchison

          • 1919: Jim Barnes

          • 1918: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1917: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1916: Jim Barnes

