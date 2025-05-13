Who has won the PGA Championship? All-time winners list

The PGA Championship is one of the four major tournaments on the PGA Tour (The Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship). The tournament has been played every year since 1916, except during World War I and World War II. The PGA Championship was decided by a match-play format until it transitioned to stroke play in 1958. The winner gets the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980) and Walter Hagen (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927) are tied with the most career PGA Championship titles, with five apiece.
Here is a look at the all-time PGA Championship winners.
2024: Xander Schauffele
2023: Brooks Koepka
2022: Justin Thomas
2021: Phil Mickelson
2020: Collin Morikawa
2019: Brooks Koepka
2018: Brooks Koepka
2017: Justin Thomas
2016: Jimmy Walker
2015: Jason Day
2014: Rory McIlroy
2013: Jason Dufner
2012: Rory McIlroy
2011: Keegan Bradley
2010: Martin Kaymer
2009: Yong-eun Yang
2008: Padraig Harrington
2007: Tiger Woods
2006: Tiger Woods
2005: Phil Mickelson
2004: Vijay Singh
2003: Shaun Micheel
2002: Rich Beem
2001: David Toms
2000: Tiger Woods
1999: Tiger Woods
1998: Vijay Singh
1997: Davis Love III
1996: Mark Brooks
1995: Steve Elkington
1994: Nick Price
1993: Paul Azinger
1992: Nick Price
1991: John Daly
1990: Wayne Grady
1989: Payne Stewart
1988: Jeff Sluman
1987: Larry Nelson
1986: Bob Tway
1985: Hubert Green
1984: Lee Trevino
1983: Hal Sutton
1982: Ray Floyd
1981: Larry Nelson
1980: Jack Nicklaus
1979: David Graham
1978: John Mahaffey
1977: Lanny Wadkins
1976: Dave Stockton
1975: Jack Nicklaus
1974: Lee Trevino
1973: Jack Nicklaus
1972: Gary Player
1971: Jack Nicklaus
1970: Dave Stockton
1969: Ray Floyd
1968: Julius Boros
1967: Don January
1966: Al Geiberger
1965: Dave Marr
1964: Bobby Nichols
1963: Jack Nicklaus
1962: Gary Player
1961: Jerry Barber
1960: Jay Hebert
1959: Bob Rosburg
1958: Dow Finsterwald
Match-play era
1957: Lionel Hebert
1956: Jack Burke Jr.
1955: Doug Ford
1954: Chick Harbert
1953: Walter Burkemo
1952: Jim Turnsea
1951: Sam Snead
1950: Chandler Harper
1949: Sam Snead
1948: Ben Hogan
1947: Jim Ferrier
1946: Ben Hogan
1945: Byron Nelson
1944: Bob Hamilton
1943: Canceled due to World War II
1942: Sam Snead
1941: Vic Ghezzi
1940: Byron Nelson
1939: Henry Picard
1938: Paul Runyan
1937: Denny Shute
1936: Denny Shute
1935: Johnny Revolta
1934: Paul Runyan
1933: Gene Sarazen
1932: Olin Dutra
1931: Tom Creavy
1930: Tommy Armour
1929: Leo Diegel
1928: Leo Diegel
1927: Walter Hagen
1926: Walter Hagen
1925: Walter Hagen
1924: Walter Hagen
1923: Gene Sarazen
1922: Gene Sarazen
1921: Walter Hagen
1920: Jock Hutchison
1919: Jim Barnes
1918: Canceled due to World War I
1917: Canceled due to World War I
1916: Jim Barnes
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, rankings, scores, schedules and more.