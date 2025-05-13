Open Extended Reactions

Southern Hills Country Club will host its record-extending sixth PGA Championship in 2032, the PGA of America announced Tuesday.

The course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, most recently hosted the major in 2022, when Justin Thomas won in a playoff against Will Zalatoris. Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship at that course in 2007.

All five of the course's PGA Championships have come since 1970. It also was the site of the U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001.

The golf world is gearing up for the 2025 PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.