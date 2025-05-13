PGA Championship 2025: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The 107th edition of the PGA Championship gets underway this week. ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms will have extensive coverage from Thursday's opening tee shots to Sunday's final putts.

The PGA Tour's second major of the season takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2024 total purse was $18,500,000. The 2025 prize is yet to be revealed.

The PGA Championship was first held at Quail Hollow in 2017, when Justin Thomas took home the inaugural title. Defending champion Xander Schauffele, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy headline a 156-player field looking to secure the 750 FedEx Cup points at stake this year.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the PGA Championship?

The tournament runs May 15th through May 18th.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

"Wednesday at the PGA Championship" at noon on ESPN+

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 7 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

First-round coverage at noon on ESPN

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at noon on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 7 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Second-round coverage at noon on ESPN

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at noon on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Third-round coverage at 10 a.m. on ESPN

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at 10 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at 11 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Fourth-round coverage at 10 a.m. on ESPN

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at 10 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

"ESPN BET at the PGA Championship" at 10 a.m. on ESPN2

ESPN+ coverage includes main feed, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Thomas

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.