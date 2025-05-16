Open Extended Reactions

Patton Kizzire withdrew during Friday's second round of the PGA Championship due to an injury.

The tour did not disclose the nature of the injury for Kizzire, 39, who was 6 over through 10 holes in Friday's round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kizzire had a roller-coaster opening round of 3-over 74 on Thursday, mixing in four birdies and seven bogeys.

With the projected cut as of midday Friday at 1 over, Kizzire (+9) was a serious long shot to continue into the weekend before pulling out.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Kizzire entered the season's second major with eight missed cuts in 2025. He also withdrew after eight holes at the Valspar Championship in March with a back injury. Before his day ended, he punted his putter across the green after missing a putt.

Kizzire picked up his third win in September 2024 at the Procore Championship in Napa, California. His best finish so far this season is a T20 last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.