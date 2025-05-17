Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Inclement weather has pushed back tee times for Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club by more than three hours.

Play was scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET, but play was suspended because of lightning.

The PGA of America announced that the 74 players who made the 36-hole cut would play the third round off split tees on Nos. 1 and 10 in threesomes starting at 11:43 a.m. ET.

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas, who has a two-stroke lead, will tee off on No. 1 with Matthieu Pavon (6 under) and Matt Fitzpatrick (6 under) at 1:55 p.m.ET.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler (5 under), Max Homa (5 under) and Si Woo Kim (6 under) will start on No. 1 at 1:44 p.m. ET.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who had to work to make the cut at 1 over, will start on No. 10 with defending PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (1 over) and Chris Kirk (1 over) at 1:38 p.m. ET.

Inclement weather disrupted players' practice rounds at Quail Hollow on Monday and Tuesday, leaving the course soaked after more than 4 inches of rain fell.

Scheffler, Schauffele and others criticized the PGA of America for not allowing the field to play with preferred lies, which would allow players to lift, clean, and place their balls within a designated area.