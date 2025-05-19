Open Extended Reactions

Argentina's Ángel Cabrera completed his weather-delayed final round of 64 on Monday morning to claim the first major of the PGA Tour Champions season at the Regions Tradition.

Cabrera was playing the par-4 16th on Sunday and was tied for the lead with Jerry Kelly at 18 under when officials suspended the round due to darkness at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cabrera birdied the par-4 16th, made a nice par save at the par-3 17th and birdied the par-5 18th on Monday to finish at 20 under, one shot ahead of Kelly and two clear of third-place finisher Y.E. Yang of South Korea.

"It was a great day," said Cabrera, 55, who won his first Champions major after collecting his first win on the seniors tour at the Hall of Fame Invitational in April.

Angel Cabrera finished birdie-par-birdie as play resumed in the Regions Tradition on Monday to win the PGA Tour Champions major by one stroke over Jerry Kelly. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Cabrera resumed his career after spending time in prison between 2021 and 2023 on charges of assault, including threatening two of his ex-girlfriends.

Cabrera, who won the U.S. Open in 2007 and The Masters in 2009, said he didn't imagine getting back to the level of lifting trophies again so soon.

"No, I didn't know I would get there so quickly," Cabera said after completing his final round with nine birdies and one bogey. "I always thought I would, but I didn't think it would be so fast."

Kelly finished birdie-bogey-birdie Monday and carded a 68 to finish at 19 under. Yang also bogeyed No. 17 before closing with a birdie and a 68 to move to 18 under.

Steven Alker (68) came in fourth at 17 under. Two shots back and tied for fifth were Chris DiMarco (69), Canada's Stephen Ames (68) and South Korea's Charlie Wi (70).