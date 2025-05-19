Open Extended Reactions

Wyndham Clark apologized Monday for letting his frustrations get the best of him and dangerously flinging his driver after a poor tee shot during the final round of the PGA Championship.

Clark, who was 3 over for the tournament and was coming off a bogey, hit his tee shot to the right on No. 16. Before the ball even landed, Clark brought the club back and violently flung it into signage behind the tee box -- a few feet from a volunteer holding a flag.

The impact left a hole in the signage and snapped the head of Clark's driver off the shaft. He tossed the broken shaft to the side, leaving both pieces of the club behind as he made his way to his ball in the bunker.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16," Clark posted to X on Monday. "As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.

"I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time."

Clark, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, had a run of four consecutive bogeys on the front nine en route to a 3-over 74 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 50th at 4 over -- 15 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.