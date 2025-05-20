Open Extended Reactions

Colonial Country Club has a special tradition regarding its annual PGA Tour stop, known these days as the Charles Schwab Challenge.

It's called the Champions' Choice: Past tournament champions select two players for a special invitation into the field each year. This week, the Champions' Choices are Neal Shipley and Blades Brown.

Brown is the 17-year-old who turned pro over the winter, and the good-natured Shipley captured golf fans' imagination in 2024 by finishing as the low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open before he turned pro.

"It's been massive knowing that I can compete at those biggest stages so when I come out here, I know that I can beat most of the guys out here," Shipley told reporters Tuesday. "I think that's something that a lot of young pros don't get out of college, so really grateful for those two experiences."

After being featured on the Netflix docuseries "Full Swing," as well, Shipley is chipping away at his professional dreams and is grateful for the opportunity in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I'm really honored that some of my peers chose to give me that exemption and really excited to have a great week," he said. "The golf course is in phenomenal shape, and the membership here at Colonial has just done an awesome job welcoming us to their course."

Shipley is getting just his second PGA Tour start of the season as he works toward earning his card via the Korn Ferry Tour. He made the cut and tied for 47th at the Valspar Championship in March.

In the time since, Shipley notched his first professional title by winning a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in April.

"A lot of our focus this year is on the Korn Ferry Tour, getting into one of those top 20 spots (that automatically qualify to the PGA Tour)," he said. "... There's been great opportunities, and I'm able to play tour events. I want to be out here. This is where I want to play."

Shipley was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area earlier this month to play in the Korn Ferry Tour event there, and it's safe to say he's glad to be back.

"I love being in Texas. If I didn't live in Florida, I would probably live here," Shipley said. "Yeah, super excited. Barbecue food here is just pretty elite, so can't beat it."