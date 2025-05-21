Rory McIlroy birdies his first hole at the PGA Championship (0:16)

Rory McIlroy committed to play in the DP World Tour's inaugural India Championship, marking the first time that he will compete professionally in the country.

The $4 million event will be contested from Oct. 16 to Oct.19 at Delhi Golf Club. It will be held three weeks after the Ryder Cup.

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore," McIlroy said in a news release.

"I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans."

McIlroy, 36, completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory last month. He is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.