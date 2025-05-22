Open Extended Reactions

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Northwestern captured its first NCAA women's golf title Wednesday when Dianna Lee holed a 5-foot par putt on the 18th hole to beat Andrea Revuelta for a 3-2 victory over top-seeded Stanford that ended a final hour of high tension.

Stanford advanced through stroke play with a record score to win by 27 shots and was poised to win its third NCAA title in four years and become the first team to win back-to-back since the move to match play in 2017.

Instead, the Wildcats were screaming with delight at at La Costa when Lee -- who had twice before missed putts that would have won it -- delivered the biggest putt of her life.

"More than doing what people didn't think you could is this group believing what it thought it could do," Northwestern coach Emily Fletcher said.

Dianna Lee celebrates after sinking the title-winning putt for Northwestern. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Stanford junior Megha Ganne had a 5-and-4 win in the lead match, while Hsin Tai Lin of Northwestern scored a 3-and-2 victory.

Laura Nguyen put the Wildcats on the verge of the title with a 7-foot birdie putt for a 1-up victory over Paula Martin Sampedro.

That left Northwestern needing only one more point from either Dianna Lee, who was 3-up with five holes to play, or Elise Lee, who had taken her first lead over Stanford's Kelly Xu on the 15th hole.

Stanford didn't go down without a fight.

Xu, who missed a 4-foot putt to fall behind for the first time all match, answered with a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 16th and a wedge to 10 feet for birdie on the 17th to regain control. They halved the 18th hole, giving Xu a 1-up victory and tying the team score at 2-all.

It came down to the final match that Dianna Lee once had firmly in her grasp. Revuelta bogeyed the 11th and 12th holes to fall 3 down with five holes to play, But she won the 14th with a par and holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 15th to get within one.

Lee was in a back bunker, blasted out to 7 feet and missed her par putt on the 16th. Revuelta, however, pulled her 4-foot par putt to stay 1 down. On the next hole, Lee had a 12-foot birdie putt to win the match and pulled it, running it nearly 5 feet by. Miss that and the match was all square. She holed it to stay 1 up going to the 18th.

The par-5 closing hole amounts to a wedge contest with a stream guarding the green. Both players had about 18 feet. Lee's uphill putt spun hard off the left lip and rolled 5 feet by. Revuelta left her downhill putt short, setting up Lee with 5 feet for the win.

This time, she made it and the celebration was on for Northwestern, which had reached the final once before in 2017 before losing to Arizona State.