BETHESDA, Md. -- Cameron Percy shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to lead by one stroke after the first round of the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional.

Keith Horne (68) was second. Fellow South Africans Ernie Els (69) and Darren Fichardt were another shot back along with Simon Khan and Mario Tiziani.

Els was back at the course where he won the 1997 U.S. Open, although Congressional has certainly changed since then. Players dealt with wet conditions on a rainy day, but Percy was one of the last groups to finish, and by then the sun was shining from one direction and a rainbow was forming in another.

Percy started on the back nine and took the lead thanks to an eagle on the par-5 sixth and a birdie two holes later.

The 53-year-old Horne has nine wins on South Africa's Sunshine Tour, plus a victory last year in the Legends Tour's Zambia Legends Championship. He holed out a wedge from 109 yards for an eagle on the par-4 eighth.