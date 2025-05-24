Rory McIlroy ends his long wait for a fifth major title and completes a career Grand Slam with a dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose at Augusta. (1:31)

Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy will skip next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

McIlroy is not on the list of competitors for the event, marking the first time since 2017 that he will not participate in the tournament.

Eighteen of the 20 top-ranked golfers in the world are expected to take part. McIlroy is ranked No. 2, while No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau competes in the LIV Golf League.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will defend his 2024 title at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Since he completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National on April 13, McIlroy has managed two top-12 finishes, placing tied for 12th at the Zurich Classic (April 24-27) and seventh at the Truist Championship (May 8-11).

McIlroy, 36, struggled at last weekend's PGA Championship, finishing at 3 over and tied for 47th place. Scheffler captured his third career major at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jack Nicklaus founded the Memorial Tournament in 1976 and continues to serve as the tournament host. Patrick Cantlay, the 15th-ranked player, has won two championships in the past six years (2019, '21).