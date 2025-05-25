Open Extended Reactions

ANTWERP, Belgium -- Norwegian golfer Kristoffer Reitan captured his first DP World Tour title by making birdie at the second playoff hole to win the Soudal Open at the expense of Ewen Ferguson and Darius Van Driel on Sunday.

Going out early in the final round, the No. 278-ranked Reitan shot a 9-under 62 to post the clubhouse target at 13 under.

Van Driel, ranked No. 331, shot 67 to join Reitan in the lead, but the 186th-ranked Ferguson looked like he would capture his fourth European tour title as he went down the last with a one-stroke lead.

His par putt lipped out, however, to push him into a three-way playoff, which took place on No. 18.

The trio all made par the first time, but Reitan rolled in a birdie putt from 15 feet for the win after Ferguson and Van Driel had made par.