How to watch the 2025 Memorial Tournament: ESPN+ schedule

The PGA Tour sets up shop in Dublin, Ohio, this week for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler looks to capture another victory at Muirfield Village Golf Club after seeing his win streak end at two at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge. The world's No.1 golfer made the cut by a single stroke before finishing in a tie for fourth behind winner Ben Griffin.

This year's total purse in Dublin is $20 million, with the winner taking home $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Scheffler edged Collin Morikawa by a stroke last season at Muirfield Village.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Memorial Tournament?

The event runs Thursday May 29th through Sunday June 1st.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

"ESPN BET at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday" at noon

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

"ESPN BET at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday" at noon

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 10:45 a.m.

"ESPN BET at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday" at noon

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 9:30 a.m.

"ESPN BET at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday" at 11 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

In addition to returning champion Scheffler, fans can expect to see:

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.