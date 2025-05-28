Open Extended Reactions

Nelly Korda remains No. 1 in the world despite being winless on the LPGA Tour halfway through the season, but she insists there's no added pressure for a breakthrough at the Women's U.S. Open at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin this week.

"I don't try and think about it," said Korda, who had seven wins in 16 events and claimed a major title at the Chevron Championship in 2024. "Definitely when you're a higher-ranked player or you're more popular, there is more pressure on you just from outside perspective when it comes to media, fans coming out to watch you play.

"If you want to feel it, you will feel it, but I think what's really important is just kind of sticking to your game plan and being really focused on what you're doing present time, and that's really helped me."

Korda was propelled to Rolex Player of the Year honors by a streak of five wins in a row in 2024. She is chasing her first Women's U.S. Open title on the heels of her second top-5 finish this season at the Mizuho Americas Open.

As the world rankings underscore, Korda's results can hardly be classified as struggling. She's finished no worse than 22nd with three top-10 finishes in six events.

She said the season to date has been "interesting" but insisted she feels grateful and embraces the position this week at an event known for trying patience.

"It's big," said Korda, 26. "Some weeks it's so much easier to be patient than others. It just depends on kind of the mindset and how you're feeling mentally. But it plays a really big role. Sometimes you can get ahead of yourself, and as I've said in the past, staying in the moment is really, really important for me."

Contrast the present to her surging 2024 momentum meter entering the U.S. Women's Open -- she missed the cut at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania with a season-worst opening round of 80 -- and Korda is comfortable with her real-time game.

At Erin Hills, there are challenges ahead on a course known for whipping wind and tight, challenging traps. And Korda hasn't posted many memorable rounds in the event of late. Two of her past three U.S. Women's Open rounds resulted in scores of 80. She wrapped the 2023 event at Pebble Beach by going 8-over on her final 18 and finished tied for 64th.

"I think the more you're put in under-pressure moments and the more you're in contention, you learn more about yourself and how to handle those situations," Korda said. "Every year something has tested me, and every year I learn a little bit more about myself and how to handle myself in some situations.

"So yeah, I think it's all about putting yourself into that position. ... At the end of the day, you're the one that put yourself there, and you have to be grateful that you are in that spot, and you kind of have to just enjoy even the pressure."

Korda, who will be paired with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson, is focusing on what she can control in her 10th career U.S. Open start.

"I mean, it's the biggest test in golf," Korda said. "It definitely has tested me a lot. I love it. At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do, is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect."