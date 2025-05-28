Open Extended Reactions

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. -- Tiger Woods needs to make room on his trophy shelf for son Charlie.

The 16-year-old son of the 15-time major winner shot a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the American Junior Golf Association's Team TaylorMade Invitational at the Streamsong Resort Black Course on Wednesday.

Woods bested a 71-player field that included four of the top-five ranked AJGA players for his first AJGA title in five events. His previous best AJGA finish was a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

Woods, whose final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, finished with a three-round score of 15-under 201. He closed with four straight pars to win the event by three strokes over fifth-ranked Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY CHARLIE 🔥



Charlie Woods (-15) fires eight birdies to finish with a 6-under-par 66 and is the leader in the clubhouse by three. #TeamTaylorMadeInv pic.twitter.com/oHzUxPyKGK — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) May 28, 2025

Woods began the day tied for second at 9-under 135 after an opening round score of 2-under 70 followed by a second-round score of 65.

Woods already had several wins on his résumé, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

He attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open earlier this month, but failed in his second attempt, shooting a 3-over 75 -- seven strokes over the required score of 68 -- at Wellington (Florida) Golf Club.

Last summer, Woods qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.