Since its inaugural year in 1950, the LPGA has grown from a modest group of 13 women to more than 1,800 members. The LPGA Tour has become the premier platform for the most talented women's golfers in the world. Players such as Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb have led the charge in the exponential growth of the women's game. But who is the winningest player in LPGA Tour history? Let's take a look.

Who has won the most LPGA Tour tournaments?

Kathy Whitworth won a record 88 official LPGA Tour tournaments from 1962 to 1985. Whitworth's 88 career victories are the most by any player -- men's or women's -- on a single professional tour.

Most career LPGA Tour tournament wins

Kathy Whitworth, 88

Mickey Wright, 82

Annika Sorenstam, 72

Louise Suggs, 61

Patty Berg, 60

Betsy Rawls, 55

Nancy Lopez, 48

JoAnne Carner, 43

Sandra Haynie, 42

Karrie Webb, 41

Babe Didrikson Zaharias, 41

Who has won the most LPGA Tour tournaments in a single season?

Mickey Wright won a single-season record 13 LPGA Tour tournaments in 1963.

Who has the most consecutive seasons with an LPGA Tour tournament win?

Kathy Whitworth earned an LPGA Tour tournament win in a record 17 straight seasons (1962-78).

Who has the most career seasons with an LPGA Tour tournament win?

Kathy Whitworth earned an LPGA Tour tournament win in a record 22 seasons.

Who has won the most LPGA tournaments without a major?

Jane Blalock had 27 career wins on the LPGA Tour without a major victory, the most of any player. Blalock also played a record 299 consecutive tournaments without missing a cut.

