Open Extended Reactions

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Buried in gnarly rough Thursday at the Memorial, the prudent shot for Jordan Spieth was to chip out sideways back to the fairway. That's what his caddie suggested.

That's not how Spieth operates.

"It's really hard to get me to chip out," Spieth said after he opened with a hard-earned round of even-par 72 at Muirfield Village. "I chip out maybe less than anyone else that's every played the game of golf.

"It's demoralizing enough that I'll make a terrible decision not to."