DES MOINES, Iowa -- Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday at Wakonda Club for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the year, beating Soren Kjeldsen and Cameron Percy with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Jimenez closed with a birdie on the 311-yard, par-4 18th for a 2-under 70, then made a 4-footer for another birdie on the extra hole. The 61-year-old Spanish star led wire-to-wire, opening with rounds of 63 and 66.

Miguel Angel Jimenez poses with the trophy after winning the Principal Charity Classic in a playoff, his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the year. David Berding/Getty Images

Jimenez has 16 career PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Trophy Hassan II in February in Morocco and the Hoag Classic in March in Newport Beach, California.

Kjeldsen finished with a 63, and Percy shot 67 to match Jimenez at 17-under 199. Kevin Sutherland was a stroke back after a 68.